CT water crisis: ‘Govt must protect vulnerable groups from effects of drought'

Water levels at dams supplying the Mother City fell further this past week.

CAPE TOWN - As Cape Town continues to battle with the water crisis, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on government to protect the poor, saying they are the most affected by the drought.

Data showed the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see taps in the tourist hub run dry by May.

Ramaphosa says the water crisis affects poor people more than it does the rich.

“We are called upon to protect the vulnerable and the poor who are the most at risk from the social and humanitarian effects of the drought. This drought Cape Town is going through affects the poor people of the city and the province much more than it affects the rich people of this city.”

