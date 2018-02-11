Popular Topics
Cosatu, SACP reiterate calls for Zuma to leave

Cosatu and the SACP pulled no punches as they addressed the crowd gathered at the Grand Parade on Sunday.

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There were strong calls from the ANC's alliance partners for President Jacob Zuma to step down just moments before party president Cyril Ramaphosa was to address the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

Cosatu and the SACP pulled no punches as they addressed the crowd gathered at the Grand Parade on Sunday.

Thousands chanted, blasted vuvuzelas and cheered as Cosatu representative Zingiswa Losi called on Zuma to listen to South Africa’s workers and step down.

"We must listen to workers who are saying that for as long as we keep the president of the republic in power, the ANC's brand becomes damaged."

The SACP’s Benson Ngqentsu echoed the calls.

"The longer you keep President Zuma, the worse it is for our people."

Members of the ANC's top six did the rounds in Cape Town on Sunday morning but would not be drawn on the status of talks surrounding the future of Jacob Zuma.

