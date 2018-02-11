City of CT cries sabotage after 2 bus stations vandalised
Last night, two MyCiTi stations were vandalised in Dunoon and Usasaza.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town believes that saboteurs are to blame for a spike in vandalism of public transport related infrastructure.
Last night, two MyCiTi stations were vandalised in Dunoon and Usasaza.
The city's Brett Herron says that relentless attacks on Golden Arrow and MyCiTi buses and Metrorail trains are not “coincidental”.
The city says that vandals smashed the glass doors leading to the stations, damaged the windows and access control points, and burnt tyres inside the station.
“I’m not sure what the motives for attacking the stations were. What we’ve seen over the last couple of months is an increasing amount of sabotage of all of our infrastructure.”
Herron says this is not the first such act against city infrastructure.
Last week, eight MyCiTi buses were stoned on the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain routes.
At the same time, Metrorail's central line services remain suspended.
The railway operator closed the line four weeks ago following a spate of vandalism attacks on the route.
This is the railway’s busiest routes, which services communities including Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Bonteheuwel and Langa.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
