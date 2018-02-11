Popular Topics
ANC leadership do the rounds in Cape Town

Three of the ANC's top six leadership have arrived at various locations in Cape Town as part of the party's activities in the build-up to the launch of the centennial year in honour of the late president Nelson Mandela.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte (centre) at the Sheikh Yusuf Kramat in Macassar near Cape Town on 11 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte (centre) at the Sheikh Yusuf Kramat in Macassar near Cape Town on 11 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Three of the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leadership have arrived at various locations in Cape Town as part of the party's activities in the build-up to the launch of the centennial year in honour of the late president Nelson Mandela.

On Friday, the programme for the party’s top six was cancelled at the last minute, with the ANC saying that they had to attend to other matters. There was much speculation that the top six had been called away to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future.

On Wednesday last week, Zuma looked set to be recalled at a special NEC meeting which was called following a recommendation by the party’s national working committee for the highest decision making body to take the final decision on his fate. But that special meeting was cancelled by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa following what the ANC described as fruitful and constructive talks between him and Zuma.

The top six met on Saturday to get a report back from Cyril Ramaphosa on his talks with the president.

The ANC has now called yet another special NEC meeting for Monday afternoon to discuss President Zuma’s future.

On Sunday, Cyril Ramaphosa kicked-off the centenary celebration programme as he attended a prayer service at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, hours ahead of him giving the keynote address at the Nelson Mandela centennial celebrations to be held at the Grand Parade.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile also attended a prayer service at the Jafta Methodist Church in Gugulethu. He was accompanied by ANC NEC member Bheki Cele and deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Mcebisi Skwatsha.

The party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and Science Technology Minister Naledi Pandor visited the tomb of Sheikh Yusuf at the kramat in Macassar. Sheikh Yusuf is widely regarded as having brought Islam to South Africa when he was sent into exile by the Dutch from his home in Indonesia in 1694.

Duarte, though, was tight-lipped on the top leadership's discussions on President Zuma.

Timeline

