ANC leaders plead for patience amid talks for Zuma to go

Ramaphosa announced last week that he is in constructive talks with Zuma that he hoped to conclude within a few days however, there seems to be no outcome yet.

CAPE TOWN – While transition talks between president Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa are seemingly still ongoing, senior party members have pleaded for patience and understanding.

African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Saturday asked South Africans to be patient, a sentiment echoed by Water and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa while on a walkabout in Khayalistha.

“South Africans please be calm, wait for the leadership to have a discuss and complete the process.”

Molewa, however, would not be drawn into discussion around the outcome of transitions talks but rather pleaded for patience.

The ANC leadership are all expected to be part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations taking place in the Mother City today.

Meanwhile, Gwede Mantashe accused the media and political analysts of fuelling speculation around Zuma's future.

Mantashe's comments come as the country spends another weekend watching developments from an ANC meeting that is expected to discuss Zuma’s exit.

Speaking at an anniversary rally in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Mantashe repeated calls for patience and encouraged Ramaphosa to listen only to structures of the ANC.

“Listen to the structures, report back to them, explain the processes and take decisions. Only that should be the basis for patience. But where we want to be… there is not disagreement.”

‘ZUMA SHOULD STEP DOWN’

Some community members in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, called on Zuma to step down.

Ramaphosa's name was on everyone’s lips as senior ANC members walked through the streets of Khayelitsha to interact with residents.

Many of the people who spoke to Eyewitness News said they want Zuma to step down and pave the way for Ramaphosa as the country’s new leader.

“I think Zuma should step down and Ramaphosa should become the president of the country.”

Another resident adds: “I prefer Ramaphosa.”