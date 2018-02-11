1 dead, 15 displaced following Delft fire

During the fire four wooden structures and a formal dwelling were destroyed.

CAPE TOWN – A man has died and fifteen people have been displaced after a fire broke out in Delft in the early hours of Sunday morning.

During the fire, four wooden structures and a formal dwelling were destroyed.

The City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Services' Theo Layne says: “The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage and the incident was handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation.”