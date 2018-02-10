Popular Topics
Zuma will meet with Ramaphosa to discuss terms of his exit

It’s not known when that meeting will take place but it’s a continuation of talks between the pair which took place earlier this week.

President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ministers and Deputy Ministers at the scheduled routine meetings of Cabinet committees on 7 February 2018. Picture: GCIS.
7 hours ago

PRETORIA – With speculation mounting that president Jacob Zuma will step down this weekend, talks are expected to take place with his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria today.

It’s understood there are a few outstanding issues have been under discussion.

It appears to be business as usual at Zuma’s official residence in Pretoria, just a stone throw away from the seat of government.

A handful of state vehicles have entered and left the estate but nothing appears to be out of the ordinary.

It’s understood Zuma will meet with Ramaphosa to discuss the terms of his exit from office.

It’s not known when that meeting will take place but it’s a continuation of talks between the pair which took place earlier this week.

The African National Congress (ANC) cancelled a national executive committee meeting which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday to allow negotiations to proceed.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount from opposition parties on the president to step down.

While there has been no official confirmation on the outcome of the talks so far, it's understood that a few outstanding issues have been under discussion.

South Africans have been waiting on tenterhooks this week, with the ANC's top six set to be briefed soon on the outcome for the talks.

Earlier on Friday, Zuma’s family has apologised for first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma's comments on social media.

She wrote on her Instagram that it was going to get rough and that Zuma would finish what he started as he takes no orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the family labelled the comments as unfortunate and regrettable, saying they believe in nation building.

With talks expected to continue this weekend between Zuma along with a planned meeting of the ANC's top six, South Africans are still waiting for news on the future of the president.

It's been a week of meetings and planned engagements being cancelled at the last minute with still no word on a definite date for the State of the Nation Address.

However, it has been confirmed that Ramaphosa will speak at the grand parade in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, while ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to address a rally in Mpumalanga today.

