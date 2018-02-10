Zuma and Ramaphosa discussing final details of Zuma exit deal

While there has been no official confirmation on the outcome of the talks so far, it's understood that a few outstanding issues have been under discussion.

JOHANNESBURG – It's understood that president Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa have been discussing the final details of an agreement that will see Zuma's exit.

South Africans have been waiting on tenterhooks this week, with the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six set to be briefed soon on the outcome for the talks.

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that the nation would be briefed after the discussions were concluded, saying he realises that the country needs closure.



Meanwhile, Zuma’s family has apologised for first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma's comments on social media.

She wrote on her Instagram that it was going to get rough and that Zuma would finish what he started as he takes no orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the family labelled the comments as unfortunate and regrettable, saying they believe in nation building.

With talks expected to continue this weekend between Zuma along with a planned meeting of the ANC's top six, South Africans are still waiting for news on the future of the president.

It's been a week of meetings and planned engagements being cancelled at the last minute with still no word on a definite date for the State of the Nation Address.

However, it has been confirmed that Ramaphosa will speak at the grand parade in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, while ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to address a rally in Mpumalanga today.



ANC RELUCTANT

Several opposition parties say it’s quite clear the ANC simply doesn’t know what to do, amid President Zuma's apparent reluctance to resign.

Prolonged talks that followed the postponement of the State of the Nation Address have seen ANC big names withdrawing from a series of events without notice.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams said they are calling for an urgent sitting on Tuesday in order to debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

“We are not sure, were uncertain of what it is that they’re discussing behind the scenes. So, hence we’re saying that they’re holding the country to ransom and as a result of that we’re calling for that urgent sitting on Tuesday.”

The Congress of the People’s Mosiuoa Lekota said its suspicious that Ramaphosa simply can't remove Zuma when he's received authorisation from the national executive committee to do so.

“Why is Ramaphosa unable to say to him ‘resign and go’. So now they’re going back to the NEC. They’ve not chucked him out. There must be something that he has on them that Thabo Mbeki did not have on Zuma.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said if Ramaphosa is not careful, Zuma might pull a surprise move.

“Cyril Ramaphosa has been deceived by Zuma because he has managed to convince presiding officers to postpone Sona on the understanding that Zuma is going to reign soon.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)