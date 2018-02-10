Temporary centre set up after fire at Mitchells Plain hospital
Firefighters were called to the scene at the district hospital on Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A temporary emergency centre has been set up at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital after a fire broke out on Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the scene at the district hospital on Saturday morning.
Patients had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.
The Western Cape Health Department says 202 patients were evacuated.
Spokesperson Monique Johnstone says the emergency centre will attend to the walk-in patients while the emergency medical services is transferring patients who require admission to other hospitals.
Johnston says mop-up operations are underway and patients will be moved back once this has been done.
The department says until then, no outside visitors will be allowed in.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
