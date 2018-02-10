SACP won't use its logo for 2019 elections
SACP first general-secretary Solly Mapaila was addressing the party's forum in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says while the organisation plans to contest the 2019 elections separately from the African National Congress (ANC), it will not be doing so alone.
Mapaila says the party will also not be using the SACP logo in its election campaign but will instead be using what he calls a “popular front”.
He says the party took the decision to contest the elections outside of the tripartite alliance because the SACP believes the current alliance model is outdated.
Meanwhile, the SACP has called on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to be decisive and make sure President Jacob Zuma is not president by the end of this weekend.
The SACP and Cosatu were at the forefront of Ramaphosa’s support ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.
They seem to be concerned about his lengthy talks with Zuma.
Mapaila says they want Ramaphosa to act now.
"We would have loved him to be gone already. For us, even the end of the weekend is too far. We hope that in the next two days or so they should be able to make an announcement."
Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla agrees: “For us, we do not want this weekend to end with President Jacob Zuma still at the helm.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
