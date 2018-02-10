SACP developing model to restructure tripartite alliance

The SACP says the alliance’s current mode of operation is outdated and needs to be revisited.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it is waiting to see if the new African National Congress (ANC) leadership might lead a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance.

It’s reiterated that failure to do so will see the SACP contest next year’s elections outside of the grouping.

Tensions within the tripartite alliance came to a head when the SACP and union federation Cosatu made it clear that they wanted the ANC to recall President Jacob Zuma.

Party spokesperson Alex Mashilo says its central executive committee is developing a suggested model to restructure the alliance with the ANC.

He says if that doesn’t happen, there will be consequences.

“The congress made it clear that this should be a reconfigured alliance, or if the alliance is not reconfigured, it [could be] reconfigured through a popular left front.”

Mashilo explains what and who the “popular left front” is.

“A front go left forces, committed to deepening second radical phase of our national democratic revolution.”

As ANC leaders continue to negotiate what appears to be Zuma’s imminent removal, it’s unclear if his departure from the Presidency would mean reconfiguration of the alliance.

