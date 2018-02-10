SACP developing model to restructure tripartite alliance
The SACP says the alliance’s current mode of operation is outdated and needs to be revisited.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it is waiting to see if the new African National Congress (ANC) leadership might lead a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance.
It’s reiterated that failure to do so will see the SACP contest next year’s elections outside of the grouping.
Tensions within the tripartite alliance came to a head when the SACP and union federation Cosatu made it clear that they wanted the ANC to recall President Jacob Zuma.
The SACP says the alliance’s current mode of operation is outdated and needs to be revisited.
Party spokesperson Alex Mashilo says its central executive committee is developing a suggested model to restructure the alliance with the ANC.
He says if that doesn’t happen, there will be consequences.
“The congress made it clear that this should be a reconfigured alliance, or if the alliance is not reconfigured, it [could be] reconfigured through a popular left front.”
Mashilo explains what and who the “popular left front” is.
“A front go left forces, committed to deepening second radical phase of our national democratic revolution.”
As ANC leaders continue to negotiate what appears to be Zuma’s imminent removal, it’s unclear if his departure from the Presidency would mean reconfiguration of the alliance.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Mantashe accuses media, analysts of fuelling speculation on Zuma exit
-
ANC appeals for patience amid transition talks
-
SACP won't use its logo for 2019 elections
-
[WATCH LIVE] 'ANC has responsibility to find a new growth strategy'
-
Zuma will meet with Ramaphosa to discuss terms of his exit
-
Zuma and Ramaphosa discussing final details of Zuma exit deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.