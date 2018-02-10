PSA ready to meet with Gigaba over PIC demands

The association has raised concerns over a decision by the GEPF and the PIC to bail out Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s intention to meet with them next week over public investment demands.

The association has raised concerns over a decision by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to bail out cash-strapped Eskom.

The PSA wants a labour representative to sit on the PIC board in order to safeguard workers’ money.

PSA spokesperson Tahir Maepa says: “We want to resolve these issues but if we don’t find one another, we will have to go head-to-head. There is no other way as we’re concerned this has been going on for far too long. We are tired of it and we are either going to resolve it through sitting down or through courts of law.”

The PIC holds a large chunk of government bonds and stakes in leading South African companies.

On Monday, it announced it had given the state power utility a R5 billion loan to fund the utility’s operations in February.

The PIC said, in a joint statement with Eskom, it was approached by the power firm, which is “experiencing enormous liquidity constraints.”

The loan, given on behalf of the GEPF, is backed by a government guarantee, the PIC said, adding that it welcomed the board changes at Eskom.

Eskom said it had approached other lenders for more funding, including commercial banks. The utility has said it plans to raise R20 billion to fund its operations.

Credit ratings agencies have said South African state firms, such as Eskom, should be reformed and they also cite the cost of propping them up as a threat to public finances.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

