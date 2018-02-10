Powerball Results: Friday 9 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 9 February are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 08, 10, 26, 39 Powerball: 17

PowerBall Plus: 09, 20, 21, 22, 30 Powerball: 17

For more details visit the National Lottery website.