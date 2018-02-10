Police hunt for Belhar man’s killers

At this stage, it's unclear whether the attack was gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the people who murdered a 22-year-old man in Belhar in the Western Cape.

The man was shot dead along Symphony Road on Friday.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and any person with any information is requested to contact crime stop on 10111 or Belhar police. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”