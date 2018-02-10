Nkosi-Malobane concerned about increase in assault GBH crimes
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department is working closely with other stakeholders to ensure the reduction of crimes of this nature.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she’s concerned about the increase in crimes related to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).
She says her department is working closely with other stakeholders to ensure the reduction of crimes of this nature.
Nkosi-Malobane met with the leadership of the provincial law enforcement agencies to deliberate on their quarterly performance in line with the Gauteng integrated policing plan.
She says the plan aims to improve safety and security of Gauteng citizens.
“Assault GBH is still very stubborn to reduce from where it was, instead, there is a slight increase in it. In terms of murder, again there is a decrease. But the percentage of that decrease is small as compared what we wish could happen.”
More in Local
-
Authorities probe alleged racist attack on SA athlete
-
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Roodepoort
-
Missing CT girl, 15, found alive
-
Temporary centre set up after fire at Mitchells Plain hospital
-
ANC appeals for patience amid transition talks
-
PSA ready to meet with Gigaba over PIC demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.