Nkosi-Malobane concerned about increase in assault GBH crimes

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she’s concerned about the increase in crimes related to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

She says her department is working closely with other stakeholders to ensure the reduction of crimes of this nature.

Nkosi-Malobane met with the leadership of the provincial law enforcement agencies to deliberate on their quarterly performance in line with the Gauteng integrated policing plan.

She says the plan aims to improve safety and security of Gauteng citizens.

“Assault GBH is still very stubborn to reduce from where it was, instead, there is a slight increase in it. In terms of murder, again there is a decrease. But the percentage of that decrease is small as compared what we wish could happen.”