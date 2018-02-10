Missing CT girl, 15, found alive

The teenager disappeared in Tokai on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old Wynberg girl has been found after she went missing for two days.



Dessie Rechner, from the Pink Ladies Missing Children's Organisation, says the teenager is safe.

“She is in a safe home and authorities are coming in to assist.”

Rechner says if a child has been found after being missing, parents must not take them straight to the family.

“Distance them and take them to the nearest police station to cancel the case. The unit in the new shop will do an ongoing investigation after that.”

