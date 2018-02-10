Mantashe accuses media, analysts of fuelling speculation on Zuma exit

Gwede Mantashe's comments come as the country spends another weekend watching developments from an ANC meeting that is expected to discuss Zuma’s exit.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has accused the media and political analysts of fuelling speculation around President Jacob Zuma's future.

Mantashe's comments come as the country spends another weekend watching developments from an ANC meeting that is expected to discuss Zuma’s exit.

Speaking at an anniversary rally in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Mantashe repeated calls for patience and encouraged Ramaphosa to listen only to structures of the ANC.

“Listen to the structures, report back to them, explain the processes and take decisions. Only that should be the basis for patience. But where we want to be… there is not disagreement.”

‘ZUMA SHOULD STEP DOWN’

Some community members in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, are calling on Zuma to step down.

The ANC deployed its NEC members to various communities across the Mother City to interact with residents in the lead up to the Mandela Centenary celebrations.

Ramaphosa's name was on everyone’s lips as senior ANC members walked through the streets of Khayelitsha to interact with residents.

#ANCnecINCT Residents of Khayalitsha told NEC members that they want more services in their areas. GLS pic.twitter.com/uqAhP5JYs3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2018

Many of the people who spoke to Eyewitness News say they want Zuma to step down and pave the way for Ramaphosa as the country’s new leader.

“I think Zuma should step down and Ramaphosa should become the president of the country.”

Another resident adds: “I prefer Ramaphosa.”

It is not yet clear when the ANC’s top six will make an announcement on the outcome of transition talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa.

#MandelaCentenary ANC members gathering in Khayalitsha ahead of NEC members door to door visits. GLS pic.twitter.com/kUZlLYhd4w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)