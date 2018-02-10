Man, 46, killed in lion attack in Limpopo

It’s understood the man was attacked on Friday night after he left his tractor, which stalled a few metres before he could reach his compound.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating after a 46-year-old man was attacked and killed by lions at a game farm near Hoedspruit.

It’s understood the man was attacked on Friday night after he left his tractor, which stalled a few metres before he could reach his compound.

Police say the man's body was recovered after the lions were scared off by gunshots.

The police's Moatshe Ngope says: “He walked on foot and subsequently a group of lions attacked him. At this stage, our investigations continue.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)