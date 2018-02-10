Malema puts Exclusive Books on the spot over land book
In a tweet, Malema slams the bookstore for not having the book on display.
CAPE TOWN – Exclusive Books has been put on the spot by EFF leader Julius Malema over the book The Land Is Ours, by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.
In a tweet, Malema slams the bookstore for not having the book on display in Hyde Park.
“Exclusive books in Hydepark did not have this book on display because they want to suppress our progressive stories, they only make it available on request. Let’s shame them by making it the best seller. We bought 10 copies because we support black excellence. #TheLandIsOurs (sic).”.
Exclusive books in Hydepark did not have this book on display because they want to suppress our progressive stories, they only make it available on request. Let’s shame them by making it the best seller. We bought 10 copies because we support black excellence. #TheLandIsOurs pic.twitter.com/MOTjEIhyvF— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 9, 2018
However, Exclusive Books responded to the tweet and apologised for the “bad experience”.
“Hi CIC, our apologies for your bad experience. Demand for the book is high, causing us to sell out in many stores. We expect more copies next week. Our CEO has spoken to Adv Ngcukaitobi to reaffirm our support and he has expressed his support of Exclusive Books in return.( sic)”
The post was widely shared with more than 4,000 retweets.
Hi CIC, our apologies for your bad experience. Demand for the book is high, causing us to sell out in many stores. We expect more copies next week. Our CEO has spoken to Adv Ngcukaitobi to reaffirm our support and he has expressed his support of Exclusive Books in return. https://t.co/fUjd7WTabR— Exclusive Books (@ExclusiveBooks) February 10, 2018
More in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 10 February 2018
-
East Rand man who stabbed 4 people arrested
-
SACP developing model to restructure tripartite alliance
-
City of CT partners with community organisations over water crisis
-
Mantashe accuses media, analysts of fuelling speculation on Zuma exit
-
Authorities probe alleged racist attack on SA athlete
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.