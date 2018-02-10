Popular Topics
Malema puts Exclusive Books on the spot over land book

In a tweet, Malema slams the bookstore for not having the book on display.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema pictured during a press briefing on 14 February 2017. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Exclusive Books has been put on the spot by EFF leader Julius Malema over the book The Land Is Ours, by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

In a tweet, Malema slams the bookstore for not having the book on display in Hyde Park.

“Exclusive books in Hydepark did not have this book on display because they want to suppress our progressive stories, they only make it available on request. Let’s shame them by making it the best seller. We bought 10 copies because we support black excellence. #TheLandIsOurs (sic).”.

However, Exclusive Books responded to the tweet and apologised for the “bad experience”.

“Hi CIC, our apologies for your bad experience. Demand for the book is high, causing us to sell out in many stores. We expect more copies next week. Our CEO has spoken to Adv Ngcukaitobi to reaffirm our support and he has expressed his support of Exclusive Books in return.( sic)”

The post was widely shared with more than 4,000 retweets.

