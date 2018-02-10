Malema puts Exclusive Books on the spot over land book

In a tweet, Malema slams the bookstore for not having the book on display.

CAPE TOWN – Exclusive Books has been put on the spot by EFF leader Julius Malema over the book The Land Is Ours, by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.



“Exclusive books in Hydepark did not have this book on display because they want to suppress our progressive stories, they only make it available on request. Let’s shame them by making it the best seller. We bought 10 copies because we support black excellence. #TheLandIsOurs (sic).”.

However, Exclusive Books responded to the tweet and apologised for the “bad experience”.

“Hi CIC, our apologies for your bad experience. Demand for the book is high, causing us to sell out in many stores. We expect more copies next week. Our CEO has spoken to Adv Ngcukaitobi to reaffirm our support and he has expressed his support of Exclusive Books in return.( sic)”

