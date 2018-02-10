Limpopo police appeal for info after woman's body found inside burnt car
Veronica Mapula's torched Toyota double cab was found at Christina Village at Ga-Maraba.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police are searching for a group of suspects who killed a 47-year-old woman whose charred remains were found inside a burnt car.
Mapula, who worked for the Department of Rural Development, and land reform in Polokwane was reported missing by her family on Thursday after she failed to report to work.
Her body was found next to Newlands Village at Ga-Mashashane by a passerby on Friday.
Police say the motive for the incident is unknown.
Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the cause of death is yet to be determined and a post-mortem will be conducted to assist police with further investigations.
“The police in Mashashane outside Polokwane are appealing for information that can assist in tracking down the suspects who killed a 47-year-old woman and unknown person whose body was found burnt inside a car next to Christina Village.
“Anybody with information is requested to contact Captain Richard Boshomane from the provincial detectives or call the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.”
