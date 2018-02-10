Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Roodepoort

At least 13 people were injured in the crash on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say two lanes on the N1 highway in Roodepoort have been reopened after a collision involving two trucks and multiple smaller vehicles.

It’s understood one of the trucks crashed after its brakes failed, leading to the pile up.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar says: “The truck driver claims his brakes failed on the N1 North. The truck collided with two other trucks and 10 cars.”

Minaar adds an investigation is underway.

