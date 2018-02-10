Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Roodepoort

Authorities probe alleged racist attack on SA athlete
Local
At least 13 people were injured in the crash on Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say two lanes on the N1 highway in Roodepoort have been reopened after a collision involving two trucks and multiple smaller vehicles.
At least 13 people were injured in the crash on Saturday morning.
It’s understood one of the trucks crashed after its brakes failed, leading to the pile up.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar says: “The truck driver claims his brakes failed on the N1 North. The truck collided with two other trucks and 10 cars.”
Minaar adds an investigation is underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.