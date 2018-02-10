[EXCLUSIVE] McBride alleges plot to neutralise Ipid

Robert McBride says the take-down plot follows three major arrests of police officers on charges of fraud and corruption over the last three weeks.

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has told Eyewitness News of plans by alleged rogue police officers to arrest him and several senior investigators in an effort to neutralise the watchdog body.

McBride says the take-down plot follows three major arrests of police officers on charges of fraud and corruption over the last three weeks.

Former Crime Intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala was denied bail in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court last week, while former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane was granted bail of R10,000 by the same court this week.

The former acting head of Crime Intelligence in the Free State Agnes Makhele was also arrested and appeared in court for allegedly helping Phahlane evade justice.

McBride says a team of police officers from the North West province has been conducting counter-investigations of Ipid officers.

He says these cops are accused of serious crimes which are being investigated by Ipid.

“These are people accused of the worst kind of human right violations, torture and murder. It’s with that in mind, we know that they’re dangerous, they have killed suspects before. We’ve that in the back of our minds when they approach us.”

McBride says there is a clear conflict of interest.

“We can’t be, and I have instructed my investigators, not to be arrested or accosted by their suspects. It’s an unlawful action.”

The police’s Vish Naidoo says they are not aware of any plans to arrest McBride or any Ipid investigators.