[EXCLUSIVE] McBride: High-profile arrests led to Ipid take-down plot
Ipid boss Robert McBride made the comments in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News where he warned of his imminent arrest.
PRETORIA – Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says a series of recent high-profile arrests of prominent police officers has prompted a group of rogue cops to try take down him and several of his top investigators.
McBride made the comments in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News where he warned of his imminent arrest.
Just this week, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahale appeared in court on charges of fraud and corruption.
Eyewitness News revealed last year that a team of North West detectives were investigating Ipid and they were also responsible for the unlawful arrest of Paul O’Sullivan, who is complainant in the Phahlane matter.
McBride says their recent action against high-profile police officers has sparked the urgent need to neutralise Ipid.
“Major-General Makhele, who was acting divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence, was arrested. KGB Tshabalala was arrested and, of course, Phahlane himself. There will be other arrests shortly and the attempt to harass us is to divide our attention.”
He says they approached the court to interdict a North West team of investigators from investigating Ipid detectives because the cops are themselves the subject of probes.
He says this clear conflict of interest was raised with national commissioner Khehla Sitole, but nothing has been done about it.
The police's Vish Naidoo denied knowledge of any imminent arrests of McBride or his investigators.
