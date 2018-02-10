Esidimeni families to wait a month for outcome of arbitration

Government and the families reached a settlement this week which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.

JOHANNESBURG – The families affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy will now have to wait a month before they can find out the outcome of the arbitration process and whether they will be awarded constitutional damages.

Government and the families reached a settlement this week which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.

The families also want a further R1.5 million for constitutional compensation.

At least 1,700 mentally ill patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs in 2016.

The project resulted in the deaths of 144 patients with 55 still unaccounted for.

Friday marked the last day of the proceedings and retired deputy chief deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has thanked all those who played a pivotal role in the process including the media.

“And we’ve seen most of your crossovers throughout the day and in the evening and the wrap ups and all the presenters here who have shown an amazing interest in something I hope will be a contribution, a tutorial on good governance, good citizenship and how to be good South Africans.”

Moseneke said he hopes to produce a just and equitable outcome.

On the final day of what has been an emotional and draining process at hearings, Moseneke said a tough task now lies ahead of him.

“It is always amazingly challenging to those who think it is glamourous and fun and we’ve come to that point where I have to do what judges routinely do... to go back and agonise.”

He has thanked the families of those affected by the tragedy for their perseverance and fight for justice in the midst of heart ache and pain.

“But for their pressing, and pressing and probing, we wouldn’t have been here. So, thank you.”

The retired deputy chief justice has also thanked government for setting up the arbitration process, saying the proceedings are good example of how to remedy deep atrocities.

'REMEMBER THE APOLOGIES'

Earlier, the state asked Moseneke to consider the apologies of health officials implicated in the life Esidimeni tragedy when determining how much should be awarded to the families.

The state has asked the retired chief justice to also consider the efforts government has put in in order to account for the tragedy.

State Advocate Tebogo Hutamo said: “In making that consideration, the justice should not equate the apologies given in these proceedings.”

Moseneke cautioned Hutamo against using apologies as an integral part of the relief for the families.

“[It’s like saying] ‘Look what I’ve done for you after beating you up, I’ve said sorry, so shut up’. Let’s just be careful; we’re here because there was this egregious, horrendous devastation of human life.”

Some of the family members of those who died broke down once again as Section 27's Adila Hassim reminded the arbitration process of how their loved ones died.