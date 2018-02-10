East Rand man who stabbed 4 people arrested

Ekurhuleni Metro Police say the man was arrested on Friday following a tip-off from the community.

JOHANNESBURG - An East Rand man is expected to face charges of murder and attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed four people in Tembisa.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police say the man was arrested on Friday following a tip-off from the community.

It's understood the most recent stabbing last week took place in a public area and was witnessed by some residents.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago says: “He is behind bars and will face charges of murder and attempted murder. He will probably appear in the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Monday.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)