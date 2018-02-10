East Rand man who stabbed 4 people arrested
Ekurhuleni Metro Police say the man was arrested on Friday following a tip-off from the community.
JOHANNESBURG - An East Rand man is expected to face charges of murder and attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed four people in Tembisa.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police say the man was arrested on Friday following a tip-off from the community.
It's understood the most recent stabbing last week took place in a public area and was witnessed by some residents.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago says: “He is behind bars and will face charges of murder and attempted murder. He will probably appear in the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Monday.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 10 February 2018
-
Malema puts Exclusive Books on the spot over land book
-
SACP developing model to restructure tripartite alliance
-
City of CT partners with community organisations over water crisis
-
Mantashe accuses media, analysts of fuelling speculation on Zuma exit
-
Authorities probe alleged racist attack on SA athlete
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.