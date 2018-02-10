City of CT partners with community organisations over water crisis
The city says its disaster risk management centre is preparing to manage and coordinate water distribution points across the city.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has called on community organisations to volunteer their services come day zero.
Mayoral committee member JP smith says part of the plan is to identify organisations and residents who are willing to volunteer.
The City says mass information sessions with neighbourhood watch groups and non-governmental and community organisations are underway.
This is to brief Capetonians on the critical water shortages disaster plan and to appeal for volunteers.
One of the sessions took place at the Civic Centre on Saturday.
Community organisations will be assisting with education and awareness drives. They will also liaise with religious bodies, schools, shelters and crèches around water saving information and contingency plans.
The disaster risk management centre will also recruit people to assist at the water collection points.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
