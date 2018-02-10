City of CT partners with community organisations over water crisis

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

City of CT partners with community organisations over water crisis

The city says its disaster risk management centre is preparing to manage and coordinate water distribution points across the city.

Contractors extract groundwater from the Cape Flats aquifer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Contractors extract groundwater from the Cape Flats aquifer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has called on community organisations to volunteer their services come day zero.

The city says its disaster risk management centre is preparing to manage and coordinate water distribution points across the city.

Mayoral committee member JP smith says part of the plan is to identify organisations and residents who are willing to volunteer.

The City says mass information sessions with neighbourhood watch groups and non-governmental and community organisations are underway.

This is to brief Capetonians on the critical water shortages disaster plan and to appeal for volunteers.

One of the sessions took place at the Civic Centre on Saturday.

Community organisations will be assisting with education and awareness drives. They will also liaise with religious bodies, schools, shelters and crèches around water saving information and contingency plans.

The disaster risk management centre will also recruit people to assist at the water collection points.

Forecast drawdown from dams in the coming months as Cape Town faces a water crisis.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA