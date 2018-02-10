Authorities probe alleged racist attack on SA athlete

It's been confirmed that Thabang Mosiako was attacked at an off-campus rag party last weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West University (NWU) and police are investigating a possible racist attack on long-distance runner Thabang Mosiako at a university event.

It's been confirmed that Mosiako was attacked at an off-campus rag party last weekend.

Mosiako was allegedly attacked by 10 white students.

The university says it can't confirm if any of its students were involved.

Mosiako is scheduled to jet off to Algeria for the African Championships in March.

NWU spokesperson Louis Jacobs says: “As soon as we got to know about the information, we already gave it to out protection services on campus for the sake of commencing their own investigation in conjunction with the police, to determine whether the students are from the North West University.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)