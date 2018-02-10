Andrew Plaaitjies expected to plead guilty to one of charges

Plaaitjies appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

CAPE TOWN – The man accused of raping and murdering a 13-year-old Lavender Hill child is expected to plead guilty to one of the charges he faces.

He allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered Rene Roman in March last year.

Thirteen-year-old Rene Roman disappeared on 10 March last year. Her family last saw her when she left home to go to the shop.

Community members searched for her for two weeks and eventually found her decomposing body hidden under a carpet at a property just metres from her family home.

Police say the child’s hands and feet had been tied and she was half naked.

Fifty-year-old Plaaitjies was arrested shortly after the gruesome discovery.

He remains in custody

The prosecution told the court they are still waiting for a pathologist's report and the case has therefore been postponed until 23 March for another pre-trial hearing.