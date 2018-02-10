ANC top leaders expected to meet over Zuma exit

This weekend’s top six meeting is arguably the most crucial gathering of the top officials since talks around president Jacob removal started.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC)’s top leaders are expected to meet this weekend as talks between President Jacob Zuma and the party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa reach its final stages.

On Friday, the party’s top leaders cancelled their scheduled campaign activities in the Western Cape to attend to what the ANC described as commitments that requested their attention.

This was after Ramaphosa pulled out of the program and the event that Zuma was meant to officiate at on Saturday was also cancelled.

The meeting is expected to receive a report back from Ramaphosa, on his meetings with President Zuma.

It’s understood the party’s officials want president Zuma’s removal to be finalised this weekend so that when Ramaphosa addresses the ANC’s big rally on Sunday, he uses the opportunity to explain the party’s decision to ANC supporters and South Africans.

The ANC is under pressure not only from opposition parties and a group calling itself concerned AMC and the South African Communist Party members but also from its alliance partners the SACP and Congress of South African Trade Unions.

ANC RELUCTANT

Several opposition parties say it’s quite clear the ANC simply doesn’t know what to do, amid President Zuma's apparent reluctance to resign.

Prolonged talks that followed the postponement of the State of the Nation Address have seen ANC big names withdrawing from a series of events without notice.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams said they are calling for an urgent sitting on Tuesday in order to debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

“We are not sure, were uncertain of what it is that they’re discussing behind the scenes. So, hence we’re saying that they’re holding the country to ransom and as a result of that we’re calling for that urgent sitting on Tuesday.”

The Congress of the People’s Mosiuoa Lekota said its suspicious that Ramaphosa simply can't remove Zuma when he's received authorisation from the national executive committee to do so.

“Why is Ramaphosa unable to say to him ‘resign and go’. So now they’re going back to the NEC. They’ve not chucked him out. There must be something that he has on them that Thabo Mbeki did not have on Zuma.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said if Ramaphosa is not careful, Zuma might pull a surprise move.

“Cyril Ramaphosa has been deceived by Zuma because he has managed to convince presiding officers to postpone Sona on the understanding that Zuma is going to reign soon.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)