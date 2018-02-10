ANC appeals for patience amid transition talks

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has appealed that the party be given space to manage a 'very complex situation'.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) top brass has called on South Africans to be patient as transition talks between President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa continue.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says while there are no disagreements about where the party wants to go, party leaders have to agree on how it should be done.

Mantashe addressed party members in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

He has further appealed that the party be given space to manage a “very complex situation”.

At the same time, ANC NEC member Edna Molewa says the public will know soon what the outcome of the talks is.

“Let’s be very patient. The transition talks of the movement into the office of government by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is an ANC matter.”

Molewa adds they are very confident in the ANC president.

“We are confident when they finish there they’ll give South Africa a positive way forward. We are really saying just be patient. Sometimes things do take long.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties say if Ramaphosa isn't careful, Zuma may pull a surprise move.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says he has no idea why Ramaphosa is delaying.

“How can you waste your time with a crime suspect who says that you should put a budget aside when he’s charged. This is nonsense… utter rubbish.”

Congress of the People’s (Cope) Mosiuoa Lekota says even if Zuma resigns or is removed, the whole ANC caucus has been tarnished.

“The only thing I can say is that Ramaphosa might be telling Zuma that he needs to go, but Zuma might be asking why he should go. If the one says you broke your oath of office, the other can also say you broke your oath of office.”

