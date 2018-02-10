7 people injured in Fairland multi-vehicle pile-up

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N1 North around 14th Avenue as there are still major delays in that area.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been injured on the N1 in Fairland, northern Johannesburg after a truck ploughed into two other trucks causing a multivehicle pile-up

It’s understood the truck crashed after its brakes failed on Saturday afternoon.

JMPD's Wayne Minaar said: “Two other trucks and 10 cars are involved. Three people are critically injured and four sustained minor injuries. The cause of the accident will be investigated to establish if in fact the brakes of the truck did fail.”