7 people injured in Fairland multi-vehicle pile-up
Motorists have been urged to avoid the N1 North around 14th Avenue as there are still major delays in that area.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been injured on the N1 in Fairland, northern Johannesburg after a truck ploughed into two other trucks causing a multivehicle pile-up
It’s understood the truck crashed after its brakes failed on Saturday afternoon.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the N1 North around 14th Avenue as there are still major delays in that area.
JMPD's Wayne Minaar said: “Two other trucks and 10 cars are involved. Three people are critically injured and four sustained minor injuries. The cause of the accident will be investigated to establish if in fact the brakes of the truck did fail.”
N1 nothbound at 14th Ave Fairland: multiple injuries with two patients sustaining severe injuries following a crash involving multiple vehicles earlier.— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) February 10, 2018
Avoid the scene or expect delays.@_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @JacaNews @ewnupdates @eNCA @RdptRecord @jour_maine @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/3C4mp0CkRX
Timeline
Authorities probe alleged racist attack on SA athlete18 minutes ago
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Roodepoort29 minutes ago
Missing CT girl, 15, found aliveone hour ago
Temporary centre set up after fire at Mitchells Plain hospitalone hour ago
ANC appeals for patience amid transition talks2 hours ago
PSA ready to meet with Gigaba over PIC demands2 hours ago
