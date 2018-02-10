2 people arrested for illegally electricity connections in Fordsburg
The suspects own a business which has an electricity account in arrears of about R500,000.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been arrested for illegally connecting electricity to their business in Fordsburg, central Johannesburg.
The power supply to their property was cut off by City Power officials during its Operation Buya Mthetho.
The duo was found to have illegally reconnected the power service at their business by metro police who were monitoring properties which are disconnected.
The city’s Lucky Sindane said: “The power supply to the property was off earlier in the week then JMPD officers were monitoring the property. We have made it clear that if we cut off your services and we found that you have reconnected it, you will face immediate arrest.”
