More questions than answers on President Zuma's future

The on-again, off-again approach to the Zuma talks has fueled speculation that he is refusing to go and has backed Ramaphosa and the rest of the party leadership into a corner.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is again facing questions about the future of President Jacob Zuma after members of the top six suddenly pulled out of a planned programme in Cape Town on Friday.

The likes of ANC deputy president David Mabuza and secretary-general Ace Magashule were meant to embark on walkabouts in the city ahead of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations but provincial officials confirmed this morning that they would not be participating.

It's the latest twist following ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's withdrawal from the programme on Thursday night.

Many are now asking if the sudden changes are linked to the highly anticipated announcement on Zuma's stay at the Union Building.

The on-again, off-again approach to the Zuma talks has fueled speculation that he is refusing to go and has backed Ramaphosa and the rest of the party leadership into a corner.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says that this shows the entire top six is dealing with Zuma’s exit and not just Ramaphosa.

"The top six are the ones who are supposed to steer the negotiations and inform other structures of the ANC - that is your NEC and your NWC. So, it should actually be driven by the top six and I think having their calendars or engagements cancelled, shows that they are probably attending."

Meanwhile the party’s alliance partners are growing impatient with the ANC president.

They want him to finalise talks with Zuma before Sunday.

Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla says they are giving Ramaphosa today and Saturday to finalise this issue.

"For us, we do not want this weekend to end with President Jacob Zuma still at the helm."

The SACP’s Solly Mapaila also they want Ramaphosa to act now.

"We would have loved him to be gone already. For us, even the end of the weekend is too far. We hope that in the next two days or so they should be able to make an announcement."

With the ANC now having cancelled their build up programme, questions are being asked on whether Sunday’s big rally where Ramaphosa was meant to speak will continue.

There has been no official word from any senior ANC spokespeople.