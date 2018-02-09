Untu: Security poor on many of CT's train routes
A Metrorail ticket control officer and three colleagues were attacked by five people last weekend on a train near Somerset Station.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s woes show no sign of abating.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) says its members who work for the rail companies are threatening to withdraw their services over security fears, this time on Cape Town's northern line.
A Metrorail ticket control officer and three colleagues were attacked by five people last weekend on a train near Somerset Station.
One of the employees was stabbed.
The Untu’s Steve Harris has reiterated that security is woeful on many train routes in the City of Cape Town.
“As I’ve stated on numerous occasions; we find ourselves in a war zone and it seems like the criminal element has now moved from the inoperative central line to the northern line.”
Services on the central line remain suspended, with no time frames on when operations will resume.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.