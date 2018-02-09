Untu: Security poor on many of CT's train routes

A Metrorail ticket control officer and three colleagues were attacked by five people last weekend on a train near Somerset Station.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s woes show no sign of abating.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) says its members who work for the rail companies are threatening to withdraw their services over security fears, this time on Cape Town's northern line.

One of the employees was stabbed.

The Untu’s Steve Harris has reiterated that security is woeful on many train routes in the City of Cape Town.

“As I’ve stated on numerous occasions; we find ourselves in a war zone and it seems like the criminal element has now moved from the inoperative central line to the northern line.”

Services on the central line remain suspended, with no time frames on when operations will resume.

