Thobeka Madiba-Zuma: It's going to get rough

First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma posted a picture of herself and Jacob Zuma saying 'It’s going get rough, don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you'.

President Jacob Zuma with wife Thibeka Madiba-Zuma. Picture: Instagram/@firstladytzuma
President Jacob Zuma with wife Thibeka Madiba-Zuma. Picture: Instagram/@firstladytzuma
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As President Jacob Zuma faces pressure from all sides to resign before the weekend, one of his wives Thobeka Madiba-Zuma has come out in his defense.

Madiba-Zuma is known for her love of social media especially Instagram where pictures of herself and President Zuma dominate her page.

She posted a picture of herself and Zuma on Friday referring to him as her everyday crush, saying: “Kuzoshuba ungalwi nomuntu ongalwi nawe”, which loosely translated means: “It’s going get rough, don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you”.

She also responded to a comment on the picture, saying "Zuma did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship or hip-hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation".

She ended the comment with: “Zuma will finish what he started because he doesn’t take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean”

Timeline

