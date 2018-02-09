Thobeka Madiba-Zuma: It's going to get rough
First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma posted a picture of herself and Jacob Zuma saying 'It’s going get rough, don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you'.
JOHANNESBURG - As President Jacob Zuma faces pressure from all sides to resign before the weekend, one of his wives Thobeka Madiba-Zuma has come out in his defense.
Madiba-Zuma is known for her love of social media especially Instagram where pictures of herself and President Zuma dominate her page.
She posted a picture of herself and Zuma on Friday referring to him as her everyday crush, saying: “Kuzoshuba ungalwi nomuntu ongalwi nawe”, which loosely translated means: “It’s going get rough, don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you”.
She also responded to a comment on the picture, saying "Zuma did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship or hip-hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation".
She ended the comment with: “Zuma will finish what he started because he doesn’t take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean”
Interesting comment by one of President #JacobZuma’s wives,Thobeka Madiba-Zuma. #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/HgUoA2zVSo— Samkele maseko (@samkelemaseko) February 9, 2018
