Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
Sars announced last month that it will be probing reports of possible tax non-compliance in this sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom of Religion South Africa group has announced its support for the South African Revenue Services’ (Sars) recent decision to conduct a probe into irregularities and abuse within the religious sector.
Sars announced last month that it will be probing reports of possible tax non-compliance in this sector.
Freedom of Religion's executive director Michael Swain Says any resistance could be in itself a reason for Sars to investigate further.
“If you have done nothing illegal and have nothing to hide, then why should you be concerned if you’re asked simple questions which Sars is legally entitled to do. They obviously have investigatory powers.”
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
-
Alleged CT underworld boss Mark Lifman released from police custody
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.