Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector

Sars announced last month that it will be probing reports of possible tax non-compliance in this sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom of Religion South Africa group has announced its support for the South African Revenue Services’ (Sars) recent decision to conduct a probe into irregularities and abuse within the religious sector.



Freedom of Religion's executive director Michael Swain Says any resistance could be in itself a reason for Sars to investigate further.

“If you have done nothing illegal and have nothing to hide, then why should you be concerned if you’re asked simple questions which Sars is legally entitled to do. They obviously have investigatory powers.”