Sassa keen to ensure grant payments takeover process goes smoothly

Sassa has once again approached the Constitutional Court asking for its contract with CPS to be extended for a further six months.

Picture: @OfficialSASSA/Twitter
Picture: @OfficialSASSA/Twitter
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it’s requested another extension for the takeover of the social grant payments to ensure there is a smooth handover between Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the Post Office.

Sassa has once again approached the Constitutional Court asking for its contract with CPS to be extended for a further six months.

The court ruled in March 2017 that an invalid contract with the controversial provider should continue for a year until the agency can find alternative payment partners.

As the first of April edges closer, Sassa has once again asked the Constitutional Court to give it more time to finalise its plans to take over the payments of grants.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says: “It’s a six months phase in/phase out process to avoid collapsing the system.”

Letsatsi says they want to ensure that the process goes ahead without any glitches.

“The CPS will work with the Post Office to ensure that there’s a smooth handover.”

An inquiry is currently investigating whether Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the Sassa debacle.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

