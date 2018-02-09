Safa Cape Town loses 47,000 members due to drought
Western Province Cricket Association and Safa have expressed concern that the crisis will have a negative impact on the development of sports at a grassroots level.
CAPE TOWN - Different sporting federations will be meeting with the City of Cape Town officials this weekend to discuss the impact of the water crisis on their respective codes.
Western Province Cricket Association and the South African Football Association (Safa) have expressed concern that the crisis will have a negative impact on the development of sports at a grassroots level.
All community club cricket had to be suspended, while Safa Cape Town has lost about 47,000 members because of the drought.
Its vice-president Bennett Bailey says he hopes that short-term solutions can be found.
“We’re in discussions with the city and they’ve been very accommodative. We’ve put a task team together to look at a role out of artificial taps and also how we can make use of our indoor facilities because that also helps in football future development.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
