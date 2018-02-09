SACP: We cannot support new bid by Sassa to extend CPS contract
The SACP says this is one of the many indicators of the necessity for President Jacob Zuma to resign or be removed from office.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has denounced South Africa Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) application to the Constitutional Court to extend the ongoing social grants distribution contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
It says this is one of the many indicators of the necessity for President Jacob Zuma to resign or be removed from office and for a radical restructuring of the Cabinet to remove serially incompetent ministers.
Sassa has approached the Constitutional Court requesting the contract be extended for a further six months after its ruling last year that the contract was invalid.
The SACP says the political authority of the Social Development Department has rendered Sassa incapable of competently delivering on its mandate.
SACP Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: “The social grants fiasco is very old; it has been happening under the watch of Jacob Zuma who made too many changes to the Cabinet without touching this particular portfolio, we cannot trust a person who consistently is pushing for an unlawful, an illegal contract in a country that is governed by the rule of law.”
