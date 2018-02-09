Regulations bind Treasury to ensure adequate funds for state capture inquiry

The Justice Department published the regulations on Friday which provide the framework for the commission to be formally constituted.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry regulations have legally bound Treasury to ensure sufficient financial resources are made available for it to properly do its work.

The Justice Department published the regulations on Friday which provide the framework for the commission to be formally constituted.

President Jacob Zuma appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the process as per the Public Protector’s remedial action.

Advocate Thuli Madonsela recommended that a commission of inquiry complete her investigation of state capture; a task that will cost tens-of-millions of rands.

The arms deal commission of inquiry cost the taxpayer R140 million, while the Marikana commission cost over R150-million.

The process led by deputy chief justice is, however, different in that the Public Protector has set a limited amount of time to conclude the matter, which might curtail the budget.

The regulations released on Friday state National Treasury must ensure that adequate funds are made available to the commission to realise its mandate.