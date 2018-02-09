Police investigate cause of fire that killed 3 Durban kids

Two boys, aged three and six, and a three-year-old girl suffocated when their home caught alight Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Durban police are still investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of three children.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said: “There was a house that was on fire and the kids were inside. It is suspected that they inhaled the smoke and they were taken out to safety, then they were taken to hospital but unfortunately, they died thereafter.”