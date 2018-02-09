'ANC doesn’t know what to do about Zuma's reluctance to resign'

It's understood that ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma are in the final phase of their negotiations around Zuma's exit plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Several opposition parties say it’s quite clear the African National Congress (ANC) simply doesn’t know what to do, amid President Jacob Zuma's apparent reluctance to resign.

Prolonged talks that followed the postponement of the State of the Nation Address have seen ANC big names withdrawing from a series of events without notice.

It's understood that ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and President Zuma are in the final phase of their negotiations around Zuma's exit plan.

A special meeting of the top six is also scheduled for this weekend at some point.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says they're calling for an urgent sitting on Tuesday in order to debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

“We are not sure, were uncertain of what it is that they’re discussing behind the scenes. So, hence we’re saying that they’re holding the country to ransom and as a result of that we’re calling for that urgent sitting on Tuesday.”

The Congress of the People’s Mosiuoa Lekota says its suspicious that Ramaphosa simply can't remove Zuma when he's received authorisation from the national executive committee to do so.

“Why is Ramaphosa unable to say to him ‘resign and go’. So now they’re going back to the NEC. They’ve not chucked him out. There must be something that he has on them that Thabo Mbeki did not have on Zuma.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says if Ramaphosa is not careful, Zuma might pull a surprise move.

“Cyril Ramaphosa has been deceived by Zuma because he has managed to convince presiding officers to postpone Sona on the understanding that Zuma is going to reign soon.”