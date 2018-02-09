NSPCA welcomes guilty verdict for 17 dog fighting organisers

The council says the group was handcuffed in 2013 when it responded to information about organised dog fighting in the Tsakane area of Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCA has welcomed the guilty verdict handed to 17 men involved in a dog fighting ring.

The NSPCA says it’s been a challenging four years to wrap up this case.

Special investigation unit manager Wendy Willson said: “Dog fighting has definitely increased in the past four to five years and sadly it is an indication of decay in society. In the world, it is used as an indicator that there are other criminal activity and violent crimes happening.”