NSPCA welcomes guilty verdict for 17 dog fighting organisers
The council says the group was handcuffed in 2013 when it responded to information about organised dog fighting in the Tsakane area of Ekurhuleni.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCA has welcomed the guilty verdict handed to 17 men involved in a dog fighting ring.
The council says the group was handcuffed in 2013 when it responded to information about organised dog fighting in the Tsakane area of Ekurhuleni.
The NSPCA says it’s been a challenging four years to wrap up this case.
Special investigation unit manager Wendy Willson said: “Dog fighting has definitely increased in the past four to five years and sadly it is an indication of decay in society. In the world, it is used as an indicator that there are other criminal activity and violent crimes happening.”
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.