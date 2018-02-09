Motsoaledi gives tips to prevent listeriosis
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced this week that a total of 852 laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases have been reported to them since the outbreak.
To date, the NICD says the bacteria has claimed 107 lives.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there are five 'commandments' the public should obey to prevent sickness:
Wash hands thoroughly before you handle food - don't get tired of washing your hands.
Separate raw food from cooked food as the listeriosis bacteria is very sensitive to heat. Don't mix cooked and uncooked food.
Because listeriosis is very sensitive to heat, cook food very well, no half-cooked meals.
Always keep food under extreme conditions; either frozen or well-heated.
Ensure you are using clean water when washing fruits and vegetables.
Listeriosis mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and adults with impaired immune systems.
Vegetables can become contaminated from the soil or from manure used as fertilizer, animals which carry the disease can also contaminate meat and dairy products.
Processed foods like soft cheeses and cold cuts can be contaminated after processing.
Raw milk or foods from unpasteurised milk can be contaminated.
