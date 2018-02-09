Legal Aid SA: Esidimeni survivors want R1m in compensation
More than 1,700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department.
JOHANNESBURG - Legal Aid South Africa, which represents dozens of families whose loved ones survived the Life Esidimeni tragedy, has told retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that their clients want the government to pay them a million rand each for compensation.
More than 1,700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department.
Some 144 patients died and at least 55 are still missing.
Legal representative Lilla Crowze says this includes common law damages and constitutional law damages.
“We’ve put a million rand to constitutional law damages. We say the court is not amenable to that… the court should then develop a common law to include a million rand. We want R750,000, for general damages, to be allocated to survivors and R300,000 to the families.”
Moseneke is due to take 30 days to apply his mind after closing arguments by legal representatives conclude on Friday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.