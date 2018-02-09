Legal Aid SA: Esidimeni survivors want R1m in compensation

More than 1,700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal Aid South Africa, which represents dozens of families whose loved ones survived the Life Esidimeni tragedy, has told retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that their clients want the government to pay them a million rand each for compensation.

More than 1,700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department.

Some 144 patients died and at least 55 are still missing.

Legal representative Lilla Crowze says this includes common law damages and constitutional law damages.

“We’ve put a million rand to constitutional law damages. We say the court is not amenable to that… the court should then develop a common law to include a million rand. We want R750,000, for general damages, to be allocated to survivors and R300,000 to the families.”

Moseneke is due to take 30 days to apply his mind after closing arguments by legal representatives conclude on Friday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)