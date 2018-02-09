Justice Dept publishes state capture inquiry regulations

President Jacob Zuma announced last month that he has appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the commission.

PRETORIA - The Justice Department has published the state capture commission of inquiry regulations which will pave the way for the commission to be formally constituted and start its work.

The inquiry will primarily look into the evidence of influence by the Guptas over state institutions and officials as uncovered by the Public Protector.

The commission of inquiry regulations provide the legal framework for Zondo to constitute the commission, appoint a secretary, evidence leaders and other staff members to facilitate the process.

The regulations further set out how witnesses may be examined and re-examined, and creates criminal offenses for contravening some of its sections - like insulting or belittling the chairperson.

It’s also legally bound National Treasury to ensure that adequate funds are made available to the commission to realise its mandate.

The deputy chief justice indicated last month he wants to get the process underway as soon as possible.