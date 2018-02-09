Ipid not ruling out more arrests, charges in Phahlane corruption case
The lieutenant-general, his wife Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.
PRETORIA - Police watchdog Ipid has not ruled out the possibility that more accused will be added to the charge sheet to stand alongside former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his two co-accused.
The trio were released on R10,000 bail each.
Phahlane, his wife Snyman are accused of fraud and corruption worth R900,000.
But missing from the dock was the director of a police supplier who allegedly channeled funds to Durandt, to be laundered so that cars could be gifted to the Phahlanes.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says they may make more arrests.
"That is a possibility, we can't rule it out that there'll be other arrests and also that more charges will be added."
The matter returns to court next month.
