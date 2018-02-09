He’s doomed: Lethebo Rabalago found guilty
Lethebo Rabalago made headlines in 2016 for spraying his congregants with Doom insecticide and falsely claiming it could cure illnesses.
JOHANNESBURG - The so-called doom pastor has been found guilty of contravening the agricultural remedies act and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The verdict was handed down in the Mookgopong Magistrates Court on Friday.
Lethebo Rabalago made headlines in 2016 after it emerged that he had been spraying his congregants with Doom insecticide and falsely claiming it could cure illnesses.
The Limpopo Health Department opened a case against the so-called "Doom pastor".
Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says government welcomes today's guilty verdict.
“We’re excited on the basis that courts are able to realise that if we don’t do much more prevention, in the future we might have people suffering from various illnesses from this pastor spraying them with Doom. We hope there will be a clarion call to all those pastors who want to do similar acts.”
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.