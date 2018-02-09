He’s doomed: Lethebo Rabalago found guilty

Lethebo Rabalago made headlines in 2016 for spraying his congregants with Doom insecticide and falsely claiming it could cure illnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - The so-called doom pastor has been found guilty of contravening the agricultural remedies act and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The verdict was handed down in the Mookgopong Magistrates Court on Friday.

Lethebo Rabalago made headlines in 2016 after it emerged that he had been spraying his congregants with Doom insecticide and falsely claiming it could cure illnesses.

The Limpopo Health Department opened a case against the so-called "Doom pastor".

Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says government welcomes today's guilty verdict.

“We’re excited on the basis that courts are able to realise that if we don’t do much more prevention, in the future we might have people suffering from various illnesses from this pastor spraying them with Doom. We hope there will be a clarion call to all those pastors who want to do similar acts.”