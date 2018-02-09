George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter

City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
Local
He was taken into custody in January after the victim's mother laid charges.
CAPE TOWN - A George police officer has been arrested in connection with the rape of his girlfriend's daughter.
The 27-year-old is facing six charges.
Police watchdog Ipid's Moses Dlamini said: “This rape apparently took place in December but was reported in January by the mother of the victim. The suspect was granted bail of R1,000.”
