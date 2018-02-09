George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter

He was taken into custody in January after the victim's mother laid charges.

CAPE TOWN - A George police officer has been arrested in connection with the rape of his girlfriend's daughter.

The 27-year-old is facing six charges.

Police watchdog Ipid's Moses Dlamini said: “This rape apparently took place in December but was reported in January by the mother of the victim. The suspect was granted bail of R1,000.”