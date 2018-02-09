Gauteng Health MEC confirms appointment of new dept head
Professor Lukhele takes over from Dr Barney Selebano who resigned in January following his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Ministry has appointed Professor Mkhululi Lukhele as the acting head of department with immediate effect.
Lukhele takes over from Dr Barney Selebano who resigned in January following his role in the Esidimeni tragedy, where he oversaw the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni to unregistered NGOs.
Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says Lukhele comes with a wealth of experience.
“Professor Lukhele will act as the head of the department. The post for the position has been advertised and we’ll soon be making an appointment in this regard. We’ve also filled critical positions following resignations.”
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.