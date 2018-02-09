Popular Topics
Gauteng Health MEC confirms appointment of new dept head

Professor Lukhele takes over from Dr Barney Selebano who resigned in January following his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.

FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Ministry has appointed Professor Mkhululi Lukhele as the acting head of department with immediate effect.

Lukhele takes over from Dr Barney Selebano who resigned in January following his role in the Esidimeni tragedy, where he oversaw the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni to unregistered NGOs.

Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says Lukhele comes with a wealth of experience.

“Professor Lukhele will act as the head of the department. The post for the position has been advertised and we’ll soon be making an appointment in this regard. We’ve also filled critical positions following resignations.”

Timeline

